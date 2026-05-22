Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 92.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 1139.99 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 92.65% to Rs 13.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 1139.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1161.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 442.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 3692.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4115.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.