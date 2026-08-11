Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 6.84 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 21.43% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.846.82 0 OPM %12.1316.57 -PBDT1.171.80 -35 PBT0.831.48 -44 NP0.660.84 -21
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