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Elfin Agro India standalone net profit rises 18.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.08% to Rs 104.77 crore

Net profit of Elfin Agro India rose 18.64% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.08% to Rs 104.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.71% to Rs 5.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 176.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104.7778.14 34 176.78145.86 21 OPM %4.955.16 -5.165.16 - PBDT4.953.78 31 8.227.24 14 PBT4.683.53 33 7.716.75 14 NP3.502.95 19 5.775.03 15

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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