Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 1062.20 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 20.68% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 1062.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 866.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1062.20866.7014.6213.97171.50136.50146.80117.70103.3085.60

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