Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 1062.20 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 20.68% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 1062.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 866.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1062.20866.70 23 OPM %14.6213.97 -PBDT171.50136.50 26 PBT146.80117.70 25 NP103.3085.60 21
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