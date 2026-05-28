Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 25.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 1112.60 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 25.49% to Rs 128.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 1112.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 992.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 430.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 3950.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3510.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.