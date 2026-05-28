Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 25.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 25.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 1112.60 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 25.49% to Rs 128.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 1112.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 992.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 430.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 3950.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3510.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1112.60992.90 12 3950.703510.45 13 OPM %15.5215.10 -14.6614.95 - PBDT188.80159.80 18 678.20557.68 22 PBT163.80140.30 17 592.40481.61 23 NP128.00102.00 25 430.20350.10 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bata India consolidated net profit declines 95.19% in the March 2026 quarter

G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 80.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story