Elgi Equipments Ltd has added 12.89% over last one month compared to 1.62% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4% drop in the SENSEX

Elgi Equipments Ltd rose 1.98% today to trade at Rs 612.8. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.4% to quote at 79672.54. The index is up 1.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd increased 1.9% and Hitachi Energy India Ltd added 1.61% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 12.67 % over last one year compared to the 8.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.