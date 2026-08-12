Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 70.09 crore

Net profit of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 40.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 70.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.0985.583.721.864.694.171.230.0540.85-1.51

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