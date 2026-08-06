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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elin Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Elin Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.87% to Rs 354.80 crore

Net loss of Elin Electronics reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.87% to Rs 354.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 288.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales354.80288.76 23 OPM %1.126.08 -PBDT3.4618.53 -81 PBT-3.7612.67 PL NP-21.419.39 PL

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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