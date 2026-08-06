Elin Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.87% to Rs 354.80 crore

Net loss of Elin Electronics reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.87% to Rs 354.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 288.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.354.80288.761.126.083.4618.53-3.7612.67-21.419.39

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