Elitecon International gains after unveiling Rs 700 crore FMCG expansion plan

Elitecon International rose 2.40% to Rs 27.70 after the company announced a Rs 700 crore FMCG expansion roadmap and set a revenue target of Rs 20,000 crore by FY30.

The company said it plans to build a diversified FMCG platform alongside its international tobacco export business. The strategy will focus on packaged foods and snacks, edible oils, and household essentials.

Elitecon said the expansion will be supported by its existing manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, which spans more than 40,000 square feet. The company also plans to undertake capability enhancement initiatives based on commercial demand and operational readiness.

The company currently has a contracted tobacco export order book exceeding $119 million across Africa and the Middle East.

This includes a two-year export agreement with South Africa-based Bozza Tobacco valued at about Rs 202 crore. It also includes a $97.35 million order for the Middle East through Yuvi International Trade FZE. As part of its FMCG roadmap, Elitecon aims to build a distribution network of 5,000 partners and expand its presence to more than 500,000 retail outlets and over 15 international markets. The company also plans to develop a portfolio of 10 consumer brands and more than 150 stock-keeping units (SKUs). Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay, executive director of Elitecon International, said the company's focus remains on executing previously announced milestones and converting its order book and manufacturing capacity into long-term growth.

Elitecon said FMCG product launches will follow a milestone-based approach. New categories will be introduced only after readiness across manufacturing, sourcing, packaging, inventory, pricing and distribution. The company is also upgrading selected production lines at its Nashik facility, expanding its in-house quality assurance laboratory and adding capacity in line with confirmed order visibility. Founded in 1987, Elitecon International operates across manufacturing, exports and FMCG businesses, with a presence in more than 50 countries. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit zoomed 676.4% to Rs 103.57 crore while net sales soars 1,750% to Rs 1,741.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.