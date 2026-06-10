Elitecon plans strategic roadmap for diversified FMCG platform

Targets revenue of Rs 20,000 cr by 2030

Elitecon International has announced a strategic roadmap to build a diversified FMCG platform targeting approximately Rs. 20,000 crore in revenue by FY2030.

The company's expansion strategy is anchored on a dual-platform model comprising its international tobacco export business and a phased FMCG rollout focused on packaged foods and snacks, edible oils, and everyday household essentials.

The planned FMCG expansion will be supported through the company's existing 40,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra together with proposed capability enhancement initiatives to be undertaken in a calibrated manner, based on commercial visibility and operational readiness.