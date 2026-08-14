Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 124.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.97% to Rs 20.32 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 124.91% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.97% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.3210.8162.8039.3212.294.8012.164.696.142.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News