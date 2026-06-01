Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -1.15 crore

Net Loss of Elixir Capital reported to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.52% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 33.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.