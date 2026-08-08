Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 86.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 98.72 croreNet profit of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases rose 86.85% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 98.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.7283.63 18 OPM %38.1336.71 -PBDT52.7532.92 60 PBT46.4627.83 67 NP34.9618.71 87
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