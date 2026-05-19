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Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Ellora Traders reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.07 -29 OPM %-400.00-200.00 --220.00-42.86 - PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.11-0.03 -267 NP-0.04-0.03 -33 -0.11-0.04 -175

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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