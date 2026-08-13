Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 6.74 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 0.20% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.746.09 11 OPM %66.3261.90 -PBDT7.016.29 11 PBT6.575.87 12 NP5.035.02 0
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