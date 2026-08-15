Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 56.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.09% to Rs 138.70 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 56.27% to Rs 116.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.09% to Rs 138.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.7099.72 39 OPM %85.0871.09 -PBDT160.6190.56 77 PBT157.2787.48 80 NP116.1474.32 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content