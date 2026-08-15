Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 56.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.09% to Rs 138.70 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 56.27% to Rs 116.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.09% to Rs 138.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.138.7099.7285.0871.09160.6190.56157.2787.48116.1474.32

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