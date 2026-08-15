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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 56.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 56.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.09% to Rs 138.70 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 56.27% to Rs 116.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.09% to Rs 138.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.7099.72 39 OPM %85.0871.09 -PBDT160.6190.56 77 PBT157.2787.48 80 NP116.1474.32 56

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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