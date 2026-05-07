Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami board approves acquisition of 60% stake in IncNut Digital

Emami board approves acquisition of 60% stake in IncNut Digital

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 07 May 2026

The board of Emami at its meeting held today, i.e., 7 May 2026 has approved the execution of a share subscription and purchase agreement (SSPA) for acquiring 60% stake in IncNut Digital.

IncNut Digital is having its wholly owned subsidiary- IncNut Lifestyle Retail, engaged in personalised beauty and personal care segment, operating through its flagship brands Vedix and SkinKraft.

The proposed transaction reinforces the presence of Emami across high-growth BPC segments and positions well for the next phase of consumer demand.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

Apcotex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

eMudhra gains after Q4 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 54.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Gallantt Ispat rises after recording PAT of Rs 123 crore in Q4

First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story