Emami consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 1039.21 croreNet profit of Emami declined 16.38% to Rs 137.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 1039.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1039.21904.09 15 OPM %21.6123.46 -PBDT237.47231.27 3 PBT194.71186.77 4 NP137.35164.26 -16
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