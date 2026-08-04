Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSensex TodayAlembic Pharma Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 1039.21 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 16.38% to Rs 137.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 1039.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1039.21904.09 15 OPM %21.6123.46 -PBDT237.47231.27 3 PBT194.71186.77 4 NP137.35164.26 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 108.41% in the June 2026 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalpataru slides after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 27 crore

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Next Story