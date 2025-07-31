Emami consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 904.09 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 7.61% to Rs 164.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 904.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 906.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.904.09906.0723.4623.66231.27222.81186.77178.38164.26152.64

