Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.3, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% slide in NIFTY and a 14.06% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.3, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22946.3. The Sensex is at 74027.79, down 0.11%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 8.29% in last one month.