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Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 511.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.84% to Rs 560.16 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 511.89% to Rs 38.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.84% to Rs 560.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 459.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales560.16459.76 22 OPM %14.818.20 -PBDT66.1922.23 198 PBT53.269.35 470 NP38.616.31 512

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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