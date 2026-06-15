Embassy Developments jumps after awarding Rs 850 crore contract for Mumbai luxury project

Embassy Developments jumped 4.62% to Rs 59.07 after the company awarded a construction contract worth over Rs 850 crore to Leighton Asia, a part of the CIMIC Group, for its ultra-luxury residential project, Embassy Citadel, in Mumbai.

The contract covers the complete civil and structural works package for the development, which marks the company's strategic entry into Mumbai's premium residential real estate market.

Located on Dr. Elijah Moses Road in Worli, Embassy Citadel spans around 1.6 million sq. ft. and has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 8,800 crore.

The project will comprise 316 luxury residences across three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations, in addition to two exclusive triplex mansion homes.

Embassy Developments said the single-tower project will rise to nearly 300 metres and is being positioned as a vertically integrated luxury residential ecosystem focused on wellness, hospitality-inspired living and multi-generational community spaces. The development will also feature nearly 1 lakh sq. ft. of lifestyle amenities spread across seven dedicated floors, along with a Sky Lounge on the 79th floor. The award of the construction contract marks a key milestone in the execution of one of the company's largest luxury residential developments and underscores its expansion strategy in India's high-value housing markets. ACS Group and HOCHTIEF Chief Executive Officer and CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamar, said, This award demonstrates the Groups established capability in delivering high-rise residential developments, including in India where Leighton Asia has successfully delivered a range of large-scale residential projects. Our experience in complex urban environments, combined with our commitment to safety, quality and reliable delivery, position us as a trusted partner in the premium residential sector.

Parag Saraiya, Chief Operating Officer North & West, Embassy Developments, added, Embassy Citadel has been conceived as a new benchmark for luxury living in Mumbai, with an equally strong emphasis on engineering, precision, safety, and construction quality. Leighton Asia brings deep global expertise in delivering complex high-rise developments and a proven reputation for operational excellence. Their capabilities and experience make them a natural partner for a project of this scale, ambition, and technical sophistication. Embassy Developments is a real estate developer of residential, commercial, and SEZ projects. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 327.79 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 155.55 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 61.5% year on year to Rs 342.46 crore in Q4 FY26.