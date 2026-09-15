Embassy Developments launches 85-acre residential project in North Bengaluru

With GDV of Rs 4,500 crore

Embassy Developments announced the launch of Embassy Origins, an approximately 85-acre residential development in North Bengaluru. Built around its unique 'Natural Intelligence' design philosophy, the first phase of the development comprises two RERA-approved residential projects - Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve, with a combined GDV of Rs 4,500 crore.

Designed and landscaped by Bengaluru-based Bhumiputra Architecture, led by Principal Architect Alok Shetty, the development integrates approximately 4,000 trees across 100-120 species, with the existing landscape forming a continuous green spine through the masterplan. A central riparian corridor follows the site's natural water systems and contours, supporting biodiversity while contributing to a cooler microclimate and creating a strong connection between the homes and the landscape.