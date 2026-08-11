Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 234.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.17% to Rs 216.75 crore

Net Loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 234.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 165.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.17% to Rs 216.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 680.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.216.75680.92-60.28-1.58-224.70-158.05-237.68-164.76-234.29-165.85

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