Embassy Developments rises after signing MoU for Rs 1,500-cr Lucknow project

Embassy Developments advanced 4.48% to Rs 64.43 after signing a non-binding MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a proposed commercial real estate project in Lucknow, involving an estimated investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

The proposed project, to be undertaken under the Invest UP framework, envisages the development of approximately 2.5 million to 3 million square feet of commercial real estate in the state capital. The company clarified that the MoU is non-binding and forms part of Uttar Pradesh's investment promotion initiative.

Jitendra Virwani, Chairman, Embassy Group, said, Uttar Pradesh is at an important inflection point. With its scale, infrastructure momentum, improving business environment and focused policy push to attract enterprise and GCCs, the state is emerging as one of Indias most compelling growth frontiers. Lucknow, in particular, has the potential to develop into a strong commercial hub for the next phase of Indias office-led growth. At Embassy, we have always believed that high-quality commercial real estate is a catalyst for economic development, investment attraction and large-scale job creation. Through this proposed development, we aim to bring our experience in building institutional-grade business ecosystems to Uttar Pradesh and support the states vision of creating world-class infrastructure for businesses, talent and communities.