Embassy Developments sells 500 units of Embassy Verde Phase II project

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Achieves topline of Rs 495 cr

Embassy Developments announced the sale of over 500 units of Embassy Verde Phase II, the latest residential offering within North Bengaluru's master-planned community, Embassy Springs. The project achieved a topline of approximately Rs 495 crore in just 4 days.

Located in close proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, the project benefits from Embassy Springs' ecosystem of lush landscapes, social infrastructure including Embassy Academy - a CBSE affiliated school within the development, and its excellent connectivity.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

