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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 25.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 25.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 1240.81 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 25.81% to Rs 195.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 1240.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1240.811059.79 17 OPM %77.3177.46 -PBDT609.28496.80 23 PBT299.97207.25 45 NP195.22155.17 26

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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