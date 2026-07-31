Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 25.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 1240.81 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 25.81% to Rs 195.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 1240.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1240.811059.79 17 OPM %77.3177.46 -PBDT609.28496.80 23 PBT299.97207.25 45 NP195.22155.17 26
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