Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 495.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 71.19% to Rs 33.32 crore

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt rose 495.37% to Rs 583.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.19% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.32115.657.05234.37643.84100.39641.7598.00583.4698.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News