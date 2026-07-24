Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 9.44 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 44.51% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.446.71 41 OPM %78.6073.32 -PBDT6.604.26 55 PBT6.544.26 54 NP4.613.19 45
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