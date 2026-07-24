Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 44.51% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.446.71 41 OPM %78.6073.32 -PBDT6.604.26 55 PBT6.544.26 54 NP4.613.19 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears gains on securing Rs 8-cr domestic orders

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story