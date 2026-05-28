Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.16% to Rs 9.75 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 58.20% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.16% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.65% to Rs 14.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.51% to Rs 31.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.