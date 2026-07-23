Emerald Finance standalone net profit rises 31.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 31.18% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.274.7183.2583.864.653.524.633.523.452.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News