Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 230.01% to Rs 176.06 croreNet profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions rose 56.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 230.01% to Rs 176.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales176.0653.35 230 OPM %1.65-0.30 -PBDT0.960.64 50 PBT0.920.59 56 NP0.690.44 57
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