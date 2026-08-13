Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 230.01% to Rs 176.06 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions rose 56.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 230.01% to Rs 176.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.176.0653.351.65-0.300.960.640.920.590.690.44

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