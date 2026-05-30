Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 284.55% to Rs 180.97 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 284.55% to Rs 180.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.40% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.80% to Rs 431.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 796.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.