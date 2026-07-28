Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 90.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 91.29 croreNet profit of Emkay Global Financial Services rose 90.59% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 91.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.2972.44 26 OPM %12.518.03 -PBDT11.748.17 44 PBT8.735.25 66 NP9.114.78 91
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