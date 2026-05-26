Emmbi Industries consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 117.01 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 65.31% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 117.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.65% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 455.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 404.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.