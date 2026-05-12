Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.34% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.