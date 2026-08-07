Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 OPM %-600.00-311.11 -PBDT0.180.25 -28 PBT0.160.23 -30 NP0.130.17 -24
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