Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 102.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.34% to Rs 1555.52 croreNet profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 102.64% to Rs 380.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.34% to Rs 1555.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1027.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1555.521027.82 51 OPM %35.2434.10 -PBDT553.50311.78 78 PBT469.61240.19 96 NP380.29187.67 103
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content