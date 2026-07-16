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Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 102.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.34% to Rs 1555.52 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 102.64% to Rs 380.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.34% to Rs 1555.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1027.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1555.521027.82 51 OPM %35.2434.10 -PBDT553.50311.78 78 PBT469.61240.19 96 NP380.29187.67 103

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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