Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 102.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.34% to Rs 1555.52 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 102.64% to Rs 380.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.34% to Rs 1555.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1027.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1555.521027.8235.2434.10553.50311.78469.61240.19380.29187.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News