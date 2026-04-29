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Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 62.25% to Rs 1738.81 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 89.43% to Rs 392.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.25% to Rs 1738.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1071.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 193.10% to Rs 1081.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.21% to Rs 5049.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2335.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1738.811071.68 62 5049.882335.61 116 OPM %32.8433.65 -34.3430.91 - PBDT563.11318.05 77 1633.23638.77 156 PBT483.94252.54 92 1337.60482.82 177 NP392.38207.14 89 1081.55369.01 193

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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