Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.25% to Rs 1738.81 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 89.43% to Rs 392.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.25% to Rs 1738.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1071.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 193.10% to Rs 1081.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.21% to Rs 5049.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2335.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.