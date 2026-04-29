Emmvee Photovoltaic rallies after PAT surges 89% YoY in Q4

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power surged 8.10% to Rs 294.30 after the company reported robust financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026.

For Q4 FY2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,738.8 crore, up 62% year-on-year and 51% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 571.1 crore, up 58% year-on-year and 38% quarter-on-quarter, with EBITDA margin at 33% compared to 34% in Q4 FY25 and 36% in Q3 FY26. Profit after tax for Q4 FY2026 was Rs 392.4 crore, up 89% year-on-year and 49% quarter-on-quarter, with PAT margin at 23%

For FY2026, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,050 crore, up 116% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 140% year-on-year to Rs 1,734.4 crore. Profit after tax for the year stood at Rs 1,081.6 crore, up 193% year-on-year. EBITDA margin improved to 34% in FY2026 from 31% in FY2025, while PAT margin expanded to 21% from 16%, reflecting strong operating leverage, improved efficiencies, and scale benefits with negative net debt.