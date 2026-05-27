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Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 326.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 195.37 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 326.80% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 195.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.64% to Rs 51.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 731.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales195.37186.39 5 731.20676.97 8 OPM %16.848.62 -11.8610.29 - PBDT28.8911.60 149 76.9457.26 34 PBT24.546.50 278 60.5440.01 51 NP18.954.44 327 51.5534.45 50

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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