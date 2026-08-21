Empower India forays into sustainable digital infrastructure space

Empower India announced its strategic expansion into sustainable digital infrastructure solutions through its plans to develop customized Green Data Server and Data Center offerings. The initiative positions the Company to participate in India's rapidly growing data center industry, a market projected to exceed USD 22 billion by 2030, driven by accelerating adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, enterprise digitization, and increasing data localization requirements.

The initiative represents a natural extension of the Company's capabilities in IT infrastructure integration and data center management while leveraging the renewable energy expertise of its subsidiary, Empower Energy.

"Technology infrastructure and sustainable energy are increasingly becoming interconnected pillars of the modern digital economy. As data generation, AI adoption, and enterprise digitalization continue to accelerate, the need for efficient and future-ready infrastructure becomes increasingly important. Our strategic focus is to participate in this transformation by building solutions that address the evolving requirements of businesses operating in a data-driven world. We believe this initiative strengthens our long-term vision of creating scalable, technology led platforms capable of serving emerging opportunities across India's digital ecosystem." Said by Rajesh Chavan, Managing Director of Empower India Limited.