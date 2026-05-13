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Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 88.00% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Emrock Corporation rose 156.25% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 611.76% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 312.00% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.940.50 88 2.060.50 312 OPM %37.2334.00 -57.7712.00 - PBDT0.840.22 282 1.810.23 687 PBT0.840.22 282 1.800.23 683 NP0.410.16 156 1.210.17 612

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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