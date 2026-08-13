Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Emrock Corporation rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.450.1548.8940.000.310.100.260.100.190.10

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