Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Emrock Corporation rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.450.15 200 OPM %48.8940.00 -PBDT0.310.10 210 PBT0.260.10 160 NP0.190.10 90
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