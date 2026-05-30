Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS consolidated net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2026 quarter

EMS consolidated net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 55.34% to Rs 120.50 crore

Net profit of EMS declined 88.00% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.34% to Rs 120.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 269.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.68% to Rs 90.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 732.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 972.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales120.50269.84 -55 732.75972.49 -25 OPM %15.2024.03 -19.1626.51 - PBDT17.3265.21 -73 139.43258.60 -46 PBT14.7762.70 -76 129.22248.98 -48 NP5.5946.60 -88 90.53183.54 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bartronics India consolidated net profit rises 123.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

HB Portfolio reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trinity League India consolidated net profit declines 61.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Aion-Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 54.79% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story