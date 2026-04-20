EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 209-cr UP Jal Nigam projects

EMS surged 13.01% to Rs 391.20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for two sewerage infrastructure projects from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) in Varanasi, with a combined order value of about Rs 208.6 crore.

The first contract, valued at around Rs 143.8 crore, involves survey, soil investigation, design, and execution of sewer network laying and household connections across five wardsDurgakund, Nariyan, Sarainandan, Jolha Northan, and Bhelupurunder a broader project covering 18 problematic wards of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi.

The second project, worth about Rs 64.8 crore, includes similar works in Hukulganj and Nai Basti wards, along with the construction of a 23 MLD sewage pumping station.