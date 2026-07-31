EMS jumps after securing Rs 158-crore Delhi Jal Board sewerage project

EMS climbed 5.97% to Rs 406.60 after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Delhi Jal Board for a sewerage infrastructure project worth approximately Rs 158.29 crore.

The project involves providing, laying and jointing internal and peripheral sewer lines in Tikri Kalan GOC under the command area of the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Tikri Kalan in Delhi.

The contract, awarded by the Office of the Executive Engineer (C), DR-XV, Delhi Jal Board, is scheduled to be executed over 15 months.

The company had earlier informed the exchanges on 7 July 2026 that it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the project.