EMS rises after emerging as L-1 for Rs 1,908-cr Rajasthan water supply project

EMS rose 1.85% to Rs 402.45 after the company said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a water supply project in Kota, Rajasthan, with an estimated order value of Rs 1,908.63 crore.

The Public Health Engineering Department of the Rajasthan government has awarded the L-1 status to the company for construction of a 100 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant near Shivaji Park and associated water supply infrastructure. The project includes construction of an 800-kilolitre break pressure tank and a 10,665-metre clear water rising main using DI K-7 pipes ranging from 200 mm to 700 mm in diameter.

EMS will also develop distribution infrastructure in uncovered areas of the Shivaji Park water treatment plant zone covering Zones 12, 15 and 16 of Kota North Nagar Nigam, along with new water supply systems in Poonam Colony and J.P. Colony. The scope also includes a 1,500-kilolitre clear water reservoir, a pump house and a 1,500-kilolitre overhead service reservoir near Jind Baba Mandir.