EMS rises after receiving Rs 102.85 crore sewer network project in Varanasi

EMS rose 1.79% to Rs 437.25 after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi for a sewerage infrastructure project worth Rs 102.85 crore.

The contract involves the laying of sewer networks and providing house sewer connections in four wards - Shivpurwa, Tulasipur, Birdopur and Kajipura - out of 18 identified problematic wards in Nagar Nigam, Varanasi.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes surveying, soil investigation, design, supply of materials, laying and jointing of sewer pipelines, and house sewer connections. The execution period is 24 months.

Earlier, on 6 June 2026, the company had informed the exchanges that it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the project.