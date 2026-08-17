EMS rises after securing work contract worth Rs 129 crore from Municipal Corporation Jodhpur

EMS added 2.50% to Rs 370.90 after the company announced the receipt of the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by Municipal Corporation Jodhpur for sewerage work.

The contract is for laying of new sewer line in left out area and redesigning and rejuvenation of old and damaged sewer line and lateral sewerage system in Jodhpur City.

The value of this contract is Rs 129.80 crore. The project is scheduled for completion within a period of 24 months.

EMS is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company focused on water and wastewater infrastructure projects for government authorities.

The company had reported 184.65% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 15.03 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 5.28 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating income increased by 50.27% YoY to Rs 125.72 during the period under review.